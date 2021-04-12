हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahima Chaudhry

Mahima Chaudhry's teenage daughter Ariana Mukherji pics go viral, check them out!

The 'Pardes' actress Mahima Chaudhry and her teenage daughter Ariana Mukerji were recently spotted outside a clinic in the city. After pictures of Mahima's daughter surfaced, they have gone viral and have taken over the internet. Here are some of the mother-daughter duo's best pictures.

Mahima Chaudhry&#039;s teenage daughter Ariana Mukherji pics go viral, check them out!
Instagram: Mahima Chaudhry

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry was recently spotted outside a clinic in the city with her daughter Ariana Mukerji. As soon as the pictures of their appearance surfaced, Mahima Chaudhry's teenage daughter Ariana Mukerji has become the talk of the town and has taken over the internet.

People have been obsessing over the strong mother-daughter bond between the two and how Ariana looks even more beautiful than her talented mom!

Check them out for yourselves:

Mahima

Mahima and her daughter were snapped by paps as they ventured out for a family outing. 

(Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
 
Ariana Mukherji
Mahima had shared his adorable pic on social media for Ariana's birthday calling her "bunny" and her "bundle of joy". She also added a hilarious caption, saying that Ariana insisted on reviewing the pictures before Mahima could post them to make sure they weren't too embarrassing!
 
Mahima
In the same series of pictures, the iconic mother-daughter duo is seen posing while donning stylish athleisure wear. While Mahima goes all-black with dark shades, her daughter Ariana dons a light pink outfit in a subtle look.
 
Mother-daughter Mahima and Ariana
Actress Mahima Chaudhry and Ariana clicking a picture with late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.
 
Ariana Mukherji
The mother-daughter duo poses for a selfie in this picture as Mahima gives a bright smile while Ariana poses with a hilarious expression.

Ariana Mukerji is the daughter of Mahima and her ex-husband Bobby Mukherji. The two got married in 2006 but went for a divorce in 2013.

Earlier, the 'Pardes' actress had made headlines when she opened up about her horrific road accident and talked about the time when a director once started the rumour of Ajay Devgn being in love with her.

The actress who won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her movie 'Pardes' went on to star in films such as 'Daag', 'Dhadkan', 'Kurukshetra', 'Dil Hai Tumhaara', 'Dil Kya Kare' and 'Lajja'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mahima ChaudhryAriana MukherjiMahima Chaudhry filmsAriana Mukherji pics
Next
Story

Abhishek Bachchan was close to quitting Bollywood but THESE words from Amitabh Bachchan made him stop

Must Watch

PT34S

Maharashtra: 10th and 12th board exam postponed due to COVID, may be held in June