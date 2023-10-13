Mahira Khan Drops Heartwarming Pics From Mehendi Ceremony - Check Here

New Delhi: Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has melted many hearts with sweet glimpses into her mehendi ceremony.Taking to Instagram, Mahira posted unseen pictures from her mehendi ceremony. In the pictures, Mahira looked happy with her friends. Looking beautiful in a yellow saree with mirror work, the actress glowed in matching bangles and tied her hair in a braid. The girls flaunted their mehendi for the cameras.

Sharing the pictures, Mahira wrote, "My Khadija made this sari for me. Pray for you every day, K."

In one of her posts on Instagram, she wrote about her bonding with her son and also about her past relationship. While sharing the picture with her baby boy, she wrote in the caption, “Exactly 10 years ago my life changed. I was a 24 year old girl with a baby in my arms celebrating my 25th birthday. These ten years feel like a thousand... with experiences worth a lifetime. I became a mother, I became an actor.. there was loss and separation, I witnessed success and fame. I fell in love. I lost hope at times and mustered up courage most of the time. I realised some of my dreams.. And had to let some go. And on this journey, I had all of you with me. Every step of the way. I wish I could write it all.. maybe one day I will. I am so grateful for everything - all of it.”

Mahira Khan married her longtime boyfriend and businessman, Salim Karim on October 1 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The actress was earlier married to Ali Askar but they got separated in 2015. Mahira is one of the top actresses of Pakistani cinema and TV. Her shows have always been favourite of the audience and her Bollywood debut was with SRK in 'Raees.'