New Delhi: 'Raees' actress Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony. She looked absolutely stunning in all her wedding festivities and the pictures have taken over the internet since the wedding. Recently, the actress dropped a few more glimpse from her pre-wedding shenanigans and can be seen dancing on Shah Rukh Khan's 'Maahi Ve' with her family and fans are in love.

Sharing the series of pictures and videos on social media, Mahira wrote, "What a good. What a Best. So when I told my friends about the wedding, I also laid out a few ‘requests’. This is how they went…Me: Guys please I’m too old for dances, can we not have dances? Friends: No. we have to. M: OK just one? F: Hell No. M: OK please no dholkis before Bhurban. We should all just chill. F: talk to the hand."

Further, she added, "As the time came close, they all were over every day. I realised they wanted to celebrate me and us. My childhood friends, work friends, and my cousin had seen it all with me, held me when I was down, and clapped when I succeeded. I had done the same with them."

"P.S. My best friend surprised me at the Mehndi and I still cannot believe she made it. It’s her birthday today. I love you. Always and forever," she concluded. Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Also, actor Varun Dhawan congratulated her and commented, 'Congratulations Mahira, you deserve all the happiness, Bob!'

Mahira Khan married her longtime boyfriend and businessman, Salim Karim on October 1 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The actress was earlier married to Ali Askar but they got separated in 2015.

Mahira is one of the top actresses of Pakistani cinema and TV. Her shows have always been favourite of the audience and her Bollywood debut was with SRK in 'Raees.'