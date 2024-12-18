Mahira Khan Talks About Being Offered Heeramandi 15 Years Back By Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Mumbai: Mahira Khan recently opened up about a fascinating anecdote from 15 years ago when she was considered for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project Heeramandi, which was initially conceptualized as a film. In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Mahira shared how a chance meeting led her to the celebrated filmmaker, leaving a lasting impression on her.

Mahira recalled being in Mumbai for her childhood friend’s wedding, where her name was suggested to Bhansali by mutual acquaintances who were aware of his search for a Pakistani actress. Without Mahira’s knowledge, her friend took her to meet the filmmaker. Describing her experience, she said, “What a man he is! So creative and a genius.” During their meeting, Bhansali asked her to wipe off her lipstick, to which she responded that she wasn’t wearing any. His reaction, as Mahira recalled, was, “Wow.”

Bhansali discussed Heeramandi with her, but the project didn’t materialise due to political tensions and logistical challenges at the time. Reflecting on the situation, Mahira revealed her inner turmoil about withholding her marital status during the meeting. “I couldn’t sleep that night. I felt anxious and decided I had to tell him the truth.” She called Bhansali the next day and confessed she was married, explaining that she couldn’t begin her acting career with a lie. Bhansali appreciated her honesty and encouraged her to send an audition, which included a piece from Mughal-e-Azam.

Although Mahira didn’t end up working on Heeramandi, the experience left a significant mark on her. Later, she met Bhansali again during her time in Bollywood for Raees, where she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Mahira’s story reflects her unwavering integrity and the respect she holds for Bhansali’s artistry. While Heeramandi became the most loved web series starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Sehgal in lead roles.