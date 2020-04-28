हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Esha Gupta

Main tumse pyar karta hun: Esha Gupta introduces her Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar on Instagram

Esha expressed her love in Spanish and wrote, “Te amo mucho mi amor,” adding a heart emoticon. It translates to “I love you so much, my love” in English.

Main tumse pyar karta hun: Esha Gupta introduces her Spanish Boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar on Instagram
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@egupta

New Delhi: Actress Esha Gupta has made it Instagram-official with Spanish Boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar. Sharing a lovely picture of herself with Manuel, Esha expressed her love in Spanish and wrote, “Te amo mucho mi amor,” adding a heart emoticon. It translates to “I love you so much, my love” in English. The picture has the couple twinning in black. Manuel has his hands around Esha waist and they smile for the perfect frame.

As soon as Esha posted the picture, he surprised her with a romantic Hindi punch line - Main tumse pyar karta hun and also added a heart emoticon.

Here’s the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

te amo mucho mi amor 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on

Esha and Manuel have been living separately due to the coronavirus. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed how they are coping up with the long distance relationship.

“My boyfriend, who is in Spain, has been in isolation and has been taking all kinds of precautions. He has been telling me about the virus and somehow I was mentally prepared for this lockdown to happen. I’m taking to him every day and video calling to keep a check on his health. Honestly, he’s the one who is calming for the otherwise hyper person that I am. He has this relaxing effect on me,” she said.

On the work front, Esha was last seen in ‘Total Dhamaal’. Her upcoming film is ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

Tags:
Esha GuptaEsha Gupta boyfriendManuel Campos Guallar
Next
Story

Kriti Sanon's social media banter with 'Luka Chuppi' co-star Kartik Aaryan is unmissable!
Corona Meter
  • 29435Confirmed
  • 6869Discharged
  • 934Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M4S

Giriraj Singh also supported the opposition of Vishwa Hindu Parishad against the killing of sadhus