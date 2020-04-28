Main tumse pyar karta hun: Esha Gupta introduces her Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar on Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Esha Gupta has made it Instagram-official with Spanish Boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar. Sharing a lovely picture of herself with Manuel, Esha expressed her love in Spanish and wrote, “Te amo mucho mi amor,” adding a heart emoticon. It translates to “I love you so much, my love” in English. The picture has the couple twinning in black. Manuel has his hands around Esha waist and they smile for the perfect frame.

As soon as Esha posted the picture, he surprised her with a romantic Hindi punch line - Main tumse pyar karta hun and also added a heart emoticon.

Here’s the picture:

Esha and Manuel have been living separately due to the coronavirus. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed how they are coping up with the long distance relationship.

“My boyfriend, who is in Spain, has been in isolation and has been taking all kinds of precautions. He has been telling me about the virus and somehow I was mentally prepared for this lockdown to happen. I’m taking to him every day and video calling to keep a check on his health. Honestly, he’s the one who is calming for the otherwise hyper person that I am. He has this relaxing effect on me,” she said.

On the work front, Esha was last seen in ‘Total Dhamaal’. Her upcoming film is ‘Hera Pheri 3’.