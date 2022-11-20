topStoriesenglish
Maine toh haan kardi...: Uorfi Javed FINALLY finds her dating partner, read on to know more

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 03:13 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Uorfi Javed, who is currently seen on the dating reality show 'Splitsvilla X4' is seen making a connection with her co-contestant Kashish Thakur.

Both are seen sharing romantic moments and Uorfi is doing everything to woo the 'Roadies Xtreme' winner. She expresses her feelings for him by saying: "Maine toh haan kardi hai ab tumhari bari (I already said yes, now it's your turn), I will come and convince your mother too. I know I am extremely outgoing and controversial, but no one knows who the real Uorfi is."

Apart from these romantic moments on the show, a heated argument between Uorfi and Sakshi Dwivedi already caught the attention. Uorfi said in an episode: "I know you..you are Sakshi Dwivedi right. 1 million followers, 7000 likes, ja jakar apana muh dekh (Go and look at your face)."

It will be interesting to see how she grabs the eyeballs with her romantic chemistry with Kashish and if he also responds in the same way.

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, the dating-based reality show 'Splitsvilla X4' airs on MTV.

