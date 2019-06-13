close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayushmann Khurrana

Mainstream is an abused word: Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, whose filmography is as versatile as it gets with a "Badhaai Ho" and "Andhadhun", says the world of cinema must not discriminate by bracketing content into mainstream and non-mainstream.

Mainstream is an abused word: Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, whose filmography is as versatile as it gets with a "Badhaai Ho" and "Andhadhun", says the world of cinema must not discriminate by bracketing content into mainstream and non-mainstream.

An actor who is against talent and content being labelled, Ayushmann will soon be seen in "Article 15", a content-driven film on the subject of discrimination itself.

"The validation that I have got with my back-to-back successes with 'Andhadhun', 'Badhaai Ho', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' and 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' has driven me to stay on the path of giving audiences quality, entertaining cinema that they would want to come to the theatres to watch.

"To me, mainstream is an abused word. For me, mainstream cinema is every film that people simply love to watch because of reasons that are personal to them. The world has progressed to being anti-label, high time our industry too moves away from labelling audiences and films," he added.

He feels the way mainstream has been defined so far has been extremely skewed and discriminatory.

"Every film has its set of audience and not every film is meant to appeal to everyone. That's the beauty of films. It's subjective, it evokes an intimate and highly personal reaction and entertains like-minded people," said the actor, who began his career with "Vicky Donor".

"Just because a film's appeal doesn't conform to what some would think as pan Indian, doesn't make it a non-mainstream film. One immediately judges films with a different sensibility and to me that's hugely discriminatory. I have fought this discrimination and will continue to do so all my career. Thankfully, my content choices have worked and proved that there is an audience for every kind of film.

"We shouldn't see filmmaking through just one filter of it being a pan India mass entertainer. We take the meaning and beauty out of making films by doing this. It is a medium of bold creative expressions and we should celebrate everyone's work and be inclusive about ideas and opinions. Every film has a different purpose and it's great to have powerful and different voices and ideas."

Tags:
Ayushmann KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana films
Next
Story

Anurag Kashyap announces new company, new film

Must Watch

PT3M18S

PM Modi will arrive at Manas International Airport, Bishkek at 2:30 PM