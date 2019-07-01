close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maisie Williams Reuben Selby

Maisie Williams shares 'white party' pic from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding

Maisie Williams and her boyfriend Reuben Selby had were color-coordinated."White party for the bride and groom," she captioned the picture.

Maisie Williams shares &#039;white party&#039; pic from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas&#039; wedding
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@maisie_williams

Washington DC: Just a day after Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got hitched for the second time, Maisie Williams shared a picture from the rehearsal dinner on Friday stating that it was a "white party".

In the picture shared by the 22-year-old actor on Instagram, she is wearing a knee-length white blazer dress, paired with black boots.

The `Game of Thrones` actor is posing with her boyfriend Reuben Selby, who looked dapper in a white jacket, shirt and white pants, paired with black boots.

Williams and Selby had color-coordinated heads with pink-streaked hair."White party for the bride and groom," the actor captioned the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

white party for the bride and groom 

A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

Williams and her `GoT` co-star Turner are longtime friends, growing up together in the public eye while playing sisters Sansa and Arya Stark on the hit HBO series.

Not only did the best friends get similar tattoos to mark the day they were cast on the show, but Williams was one of Turner`s two maids of honour for the big day.

The newly-wed recently opened up about her enduring bond with Williams in the July edition of Psychologies Magazine, People reported.

"Maisie has been the most wonderful friend to me over the years. We grew up together on Game of Thrones and we have shared so many things and talked about everything," she shared.

"We both leaned on each other during those times when we felt out of place and a little lost. It`s been so good to have such a great friend like her around and we are still very close," she concluded.

Turner made the revelation about her unique bond with Williams, recently to Dark Phoenix costar Jessica Chastain in a video from Vogue Paris, People cited.

"My best friend Maisie, she and I have a very intense friendship, a friendship that I haven`t had with any of my other girlfriends before. Maisie is definitely my protector and I`m hers, too. I know if anything happened -- especially if it was on Game of Thrones, which it never, ever would -- she`d go crazy and protect me. Maisie is my strong home," she said.

On the other hand, the feeling is mutual for Williams who told Glamour UK that Turner has "really helped" her over the years.

"Sophie knows too much about me to not be my friend," she shared. "I can`t tell you the number of times Sophie said, `Go to therapy,` before I actually did. She really helped me through some messy breakups and some friend breakups. Whenever I`m like, `I need help! This is bigger than anything I can sort out on my own,` Sophie is my point of call," she added. 

Tags:
Maisie Williams Reuben SelbyMaisie WilliamsReuben SelbySophie Turner Joe Jonas wedding
Next
Story

Urvashi Rautela's latest bold photoshoot turns heads on social media — Take a look

Must Watch

PT39M22S

Can Home Minister Amit Shah help fix the Kashmir issue?