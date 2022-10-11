NewsLifestylePeople
AMITABH BACHCHAN

'Maja Ma' actress Srishti Shrivastava shares a handwritten note written by Big B on his birthday

The actress who has also worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo had received a handwritten letter from the legend himself.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 05:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Maja Ma Actress Srishti Shrivastava who is currently basking in the glory of all the praises she has been receiving for her performance in the movie just shared a very special and personal memory on her Instagram.
  • The actress who has also worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo had received a handwritten letter from the legend himself.

'Maja Ma' actress Srishti Shrivastava shares a handwritten note written by Big B on his birthday

New Delhi: Maja Ma Actress Srishti Shrivastava who is currently basking in the glory of all the praises she has been receiving for her performance in the movie just shared a very special and personal memory on her Instagram. 

The actress who has also worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo had received a handwritten letter from the legend himself. Today on Big B’s 80th birthday, Srishti extended her wishes to Mr.Bachchan as she shared a picture with a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note from Amitabh Bahchan that read, "Gulabo Sitabo main aapne kitna sundar kaam kiya hai, aisa laga hi nahi ki aap acting kar rahi thi. Badhai. Shubhkamnaye."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Srishti Shrivastava (@srishti.shrivastava21)

Srishti wrote, "It was the 5th of March, at around 8 pm, the doorbell rang. My mother started screaming my name out and I ran to get to see what happened. She said, "Shrishti, Amitabh Bachchan ke ghar se letter aaya hai. It was surreal. Thank you, Amitabh Bachchan Sir, for being the actor you are. For being the man, you are. I am very lucky that I got to work with you and witness you perform in front of my eyes. 

The actress is on a roll with Maja Ma and her short film Dhavak receiving a lot of love, appreciation and critical acclaim.

