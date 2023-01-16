Makar Sankranti 2023: Rashmika Mandanna extends wishes to fans in six languages

NEW DELHI: National crush Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a huge fan base across the nation. The actress also never misses a chance to shower her love on her fans. As Rashmika has her distinct way to treat and cherish her fans with unprecedented love, this time she wished her fans 'Happy Sankranti' in different languages.

While taking to her social media, the actress wished her fans 'Happy Sankranti' by writing the wishes in different languages to address the entire nation. Her wishes certainly started to receive responses from her fans as they wished her back in bliss.

"PAN India tweet @iamRashmika

Wow

Happy Sankranti!

#NationalCrush

#RashmikaMandanna"

"She is the only South actress who wished in all languages. Pan India Actress and National Crush our

@iamRashmika

And Also True Kannadathi

#RashmikaMandanna"

She is the only South actress who wished in all languages.

Pan India Actress and National Crush our @iamRashmika __

And Also True Kannadathi _#RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/fYGaLkJ2iu — _______ Karnataka FanClub __ (@RashKarnatakaFC) January 15, 2023

"Pan India heroine pan India wishes

Happy sankranti sweetie @iamRashmika

You look so cute

#rashmikamandanna #varisu #srivalli"

"PAN India super star tweet @iamRashmika wow

happy Pongal

#BlockbusterVarisu #PongalWinnerVarisu #NationalCrush #RashmikaMandanna"

On the work front, apart from 'Animal', 'Mission Majnu' and 'Varisu', Rashmika will also be seen in the much-anticipated sequel of 'Pushpa: The Rise'.