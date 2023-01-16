topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Makar Sankranti 2023: Rashmika Mandanna extends wishes to fans in six languages

Actress Rashmika Mandanna wished her fans 'Happy Sankranti' by writing the wishes in different languages to address the entire nation. Her wishes certainly started to receive responses from her fans as they wished her back in bliss. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 04:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Makar Sankranti 2023: Rashmika Mandanna extends wishes to fans in six languages

NEW DELHI: National crush Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a huge fan base across the nation. The actress also never misses a chance to shower her love on her fans. As Rashmika has her distinct way to treat and cherish her fans with unprecedented love, this time she wished her fans 'Happy Sankranti' in different languages.

While taking to her social media, the actress wished her fans 'Happy Sankranti' by writing the wishes in different languages to address the entire nation. Her wishes certainly started to receive responses from her fans as they wished her back in bliss. 

"PAN India tweet @iamRashmika
 Wow  
Happy Sankranti!  
#NationalCrush 
#RashmikaMandanna"

"She is the only South actress who wished in all languages. Pan India Actress and National Crush our 

@iamRashmika 
 And Also True Kannadathi 
 #RashmikaMandanna"

"Pan India heroine pan India wishes 
 Happy sankranti sweetie  @iamRashmika
 You look so cute  
#rashmikamandanna #varisu #srivalli"

"PAN India super star tweet @iamRashmika wow 
 happy Pongal 
#BlockbusterVarisu #PongalWinnerVarisu #NationalCrush #RashmikaMandanna"

On the work front, apart from 'Animal', 'Mission Majnu' and 'Varisu', Rashmika will also be seen in the much-anticipated sequel of 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Live Tv

rashmika mandannaMakar SankrantiSankrantiRashmika Mandanna filmsAnimal

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?