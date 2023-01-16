Makar Sankranti 2023: Rashmika Mandanna extends wishes to fans in six languages
Actress Rashmika Mandanna wished her fans 'Happy Sankranti' by writing the wishes in different languages to address the entire nation. Her wishes certainly started to receive responses from her fans as they wished her back in bliss.
NEW DELHI: National crush Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a huge fan base across the nation. The actress also never misses a chance to shower her love on her fans. As Rashmika has her distinct way to treat and cherish her fans with unprecedented love, this time she wished her fans 'Happy Sankranti' in different languages.
While taking to her social media, the actress wished her fans 'Happy Sankranti' by writing the wishes in different languages to address the entire nation. Her wishes certainly started to receive responses from her fans as they wished her back in bliss.
__________ _________!
____________ ____ _______ ________ ________________!
_________ __ __________!
_________ ____________!
______ ______!
Happy Sankranti! ____ pic.twitter.com/EWoLBtLd21 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 15, 2023
"PAN India tweet @iamRashmika
Wow
Happy Sankranti!
#NationalCrush
#RashmikaMandanna"
PAN India tweet @iamRashmika
Wow ___
Happy Sankranti! ____#NationalCrush#RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/Ac6dOqs5HQ — Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) January 15, 2023
"She is the only South actress who wished in all languages. Pan India Actress and National Crush our
@iamRashmika
And Also True Kannadathi
#RashmikaMandanna"
She is the only South actress who wished in all languages.
Pan India Actress and National Crush our @iamRashmika __
And Also True Kannadathi _#RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/fYGaLkJ2iu — _______ Karnataka FanClub __ (@RashKarnatakaFC) January 15, 2023
"Pan India heroine pan India wishes
Happy sankranti sweetie @iamRashmika
You look so cute
#rashmikamandanna #varisu #srivalli"
Pan India heroine pan India wishes __
Happy sankranti sweetie _ @iamRashmika
You look so cute _ #rashmikamandanna #varisu #srivalli pic.twitter.com/I4eru5FlpP — Rashmika Bengali Fc (@rash_nisha) January 15, 2023
"PAN India super star tweet @iamRashmika wow
happy Pongal
#BlockbusterVarisu #PongalWinnerVarisu #NationalCrush #RashmikaMandanna"
PAN India super star tweet @iamRashmika wow ___ happy Pongal __ #BlockbusterVarisu#PongalWinnerVarisu#NationalCrush#RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/Tg6Ny3VFMD — Karthi Keyan (@KarthiK52937727) January 15, 2023
On the work front, apart from 'Animal', 'Mission Majnu' and 'Varisu', Rashmika will also be seen in the much-anticipated sequel of 'Pushpa: The Rise'.
