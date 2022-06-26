New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is turning a year older today and he is celebrating this special occasion with his special lady Malaika Arora in the city of Love, Paris. The couple has been together for quite some time now and they never leave to flaunt their love for each other on social media. Today, on Arjun's birthday, Malla has shared an adorable post for her beau and it has taken over the internet.

She uploaded a video of herself feeding cake to Arjun and in the caption, she wrote, "Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true. Happy birthday."

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Also, many celeb pals of the actors including Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Seema Khan, Chunky Panday and many more have dropped their wishes in the comment section.

Malla-Arjun are having a romantic vacay in Paris, they flew from the Bay on Thursday and are treating their fans with lovely pictures of each other and together on social media every day.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen in Mohit Suri's much anticipated 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from 'Ek Villain Returns', Arjun will also be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller'.

Talking about Malaika, she is all set to become an author after glamorizing the film industry with her sexy moves. She will soon write her debut book which is going to be all about nutrition. The actor, who also serves as a judge on the reality show 'India's Best Dancer', will be sharing her wellness tips in the book.