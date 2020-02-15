हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's Valentine's Day-special date was sugar, spice and everything nice

Take a look at pictures from Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's date on Valentine's Day. This was the couple's first Valentine's Day together after making their relationship official some months ago.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor&#039;s Valentine&#039;s Day-special date was sugar, spice and everything nice
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

New Delhi: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor celebrated Valentine's Day together in Mumbai by spending sometime together in the afternoon. The duo took to their respective Instagram timelines to share pictures of how their special date looked like, but refrained from sharing photos of them together. It was all about flowers, cakes and beautiful decor. It appears that Malaika and Arjun spent the day at a post hotel in Mumbai, as he tagged The Leela in one of his posts. 

Take a look at pictures from Malaika and Arjun's date on Valentine's Day. This was the couple's first Valentine's Day together after making their relationship official some months ago.

(Images Courtesy: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial, arjunkapoor)

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for over a year now but didn't acknowledge a romance officially until his birthday. The couple went to New York together to celebrate Arjun's birthday and a post by Malaika said it all. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a son named Arhaan. 

On the work front, Malaika keeps herself busy with reality shows, where she features as a co-judge. She has some of the top dance sequences to her credits. She also runs a yoga studio and a fashion label. 

Meanwhile, Arjun, last seen in 'Panipat', has 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' in the pipeline. 

