Malaika Arora and ex-Hubby Arbaaz Khan Spotted Together as They See-Off Son Arhaan at the Airport - Watch

New Delhi: The former couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were recently clicked together at the airport as they came to see off their son Arhaan. Malla wore a black and white chequered co-ord set with her hair tied up in a rough bun while Arbaaz looked crisp in a white shirt and jeans. Social media is abuzz with their airport videos.

Arbaaz and Malaika maintain a cordial bond with each other and are co-parenting Arhaan. This is not the first time they have been spotted together dropping off their son. Fans dropped several comments on social media pages carrying the video. Arhaan jetted off his studies in 2021 and Malaika even shared an update on social media.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan announced separation and decided to end the 19 years of their marriage. The couple got married in 1998 but the duo headed to splitsville in 2017. However, the two continue to co-parent their son.

Malaika recently had her reality show `Moving in with Malaika` going strong. During one of the episodes, she even talked about her equation with Arbaaz. "He is a wonderful person. He let me be the person I am today. I feel a lot of me that I am today is also because of him because he let me be the person I am," Malaika said.

Malaika is currently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and the couple has made it public. Meanwhile, Arbaaz is reportedly in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani, who is also making her foothold in the showbiz world.