topStoriesenglish2566216
NewsLifestylePeople
MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora and ex-Hubby Arbaaz Khan Spotted Together as They See-Off Son Arhaan at the Airport - Watch

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan: Ex-Couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan announced separation and decided to end the 19 years of their marriage. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 10:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Malaika Arora and ex-Hubby Arbaaz Khan Spotted Together as They See-Off Son Arhaan at the Airport - Watch

New Delhi: The former couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were recently clicked together at the airport as they came to see off their son Arhaan. Malla wore a black and white chequered co-ord set with her hair tied up in a rough bun while Arbaaz looked crisp in a white shirt and jeans. Social media is abuzz with their airport videos. 

Arbaaz and Malaika maintain a cordial bond with each other and are co-parenting Arhaan. This is not the first time they have been spotted together dropping off their son. Fans dropped several comments on social media pages carrying the video. Arhaan jetted off his studies in 2021 and Malaika even shared an update on social media. 

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan announced separation and decided to end the 19 years of their marriage. The couple got married in 1998 but the duo headed to splitsville in 2017. However, the two continue to co-parent their son. 

Malaika recently had her reality show `Moving in with Malaika` going strong. During one of the episodes, she even talked about her equation with Arbaaz. "He is a wonderful person. He let me be the person I am today. I feel a lot of me that I am today is also because of him because he let me be the person I am," Malaika said. 

Malaika is currently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and the couple has made it public. Meanwhile, Arbaaz is reportedly in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani, who is also making her foothold in the showbiz world. 

 

Live Tv

Malaika Aroramalaika arora trolledArbaaz KhanArhaan KhanMalaika Arora boyfriendMalaika Arora ex husbandarbaaz khan girlfriend

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Tukde Tukde' gang excited over propaganda documentary!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 24, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba