MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan come together to see-off their son Arhaan at airport - Watch

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan announced separation and decided to end their 19 years of their marriage. 

Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

New Delhi: The stunning Malaika Arora along with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan were seen together at the airport to see off their son Arhaan Khan, who studies abroad. Before leaving, Arhaan gave a warm hug to his parents and then headed off for his flight. 

Arhaan jetted off his studies in 2021 and Malaika had even shared an update about it on social media. "As we both embark on a new and unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences ...all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings and fly and soar and live all your dreams ....miss you already," she wrote.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan announced separation and decided to end their 19 years of their marriage. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1998 but the duo headed to splitsville in 2017. However, the two continue to co-parent their son. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Malaika is currently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and the couple has made it public. Meanwhile, Arbaaz is reportedly in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani, who is also making her foothold in the showbiz world. 

 

