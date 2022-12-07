Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan share emotional moment as they receive son Arhaan at the airport- Watch

Mumbai: Ex-couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan reunited to receive their son Arhaan at the Mumbai airport during the wee hours of Wednesday. Several images and videos and pictures went viral on social media in which Malaika and Arbaaz are seen sharing an emotional moment with their son Arhaan. Malaika couldn`t hide her excitement on seeing her son as she warmly hugged him. Arbaaz, too, gave a tight hug to Arhaan, who has been studying filmmaking in the US.

Arhaan was born to Malaika and her former husband Arbaaz Khan in 2002. After 19-year-long marriage, Arbaaz and Malaika parted their ways. Arbaaz is currently dating Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. Recently, rumours spread about Malaika Arora’s pregnancy, however, both Malaika and Arjun slammed the reports on their Instagram accounts.

See the video

"This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don`t dare to play with our personal lives," Arjun had slammed the reports.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika is currently busy with her reality show `Moving in with Malaika`. During one of the episodes, Malaika talked about her equation with Arbaaz. "He is a wonderful person. He let me be the person I am today. I feel a lot of me that I am today is also because of him because he let me be the person I am," Malaika said.