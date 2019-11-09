Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan wish their son Arhaan on his 17th birthday

close

Malaika Arora

Bollywood actress Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora took to social media to post lovely pictures of their son Arhaan on his 17th birthday.

Bollywood actress Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora took to social media to post lovely pictures of their son Arhaan on his 17th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a childhood picture of Arhaan and wrote, "N jus like that my baby boy turns 17..... our first born . You are my strength n my weakness arhaan and jus the most loving ,understanding and sensible . LOVE YOU ( I will always grab you for my share of hugs n kisses ... deal with it )."

Arbaaz also posted Arhaan's picture and wished him on his birthday. He wrote, "17 today."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their son Arhaan in 2002. However, the couple filed for divorce in 2017.

Malaika is now dating Arjun Kapoor while Arbaaz is happily in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani.

