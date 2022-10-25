Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar exude hotness at Sonam Kapoor's Diwali 2022 bash - Watch

New Delhi: The festival of Diwali this year saw many celebs hosting lavish parties for friends and family. After Ayushmann Khurrana, Ramesh Taurani, Kriti Sanon, Manish Malhotra and others, Sonam Kapoor threw a gala Diwali bash for her industry peeps on the occasion of the festival and guess what? The who's who of Bollywood turned up in their hot avatar.

From Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, and Athiya Shetty to Malaika Arora turning up with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal, Shanaya Kapoor - all looked super stunning in their traditional yet smouldering look. Check out the pap videos:

Sonam Kapoor didn't really come out of her residence and pose for photos but the paparazzi still managed to catch a glimpse of her. Others spotted at the party were designer Masaba Gupta, Tiger Shroff, and Swara Bhasker among others.

Sonam's hubby Anand Ahuja distributed sweets to all cameramen stationed outside the venue.

Sonam and Anand welcomed their baby boy in August this year. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.- Sonam and Anand".

A month later, the couple shared their first photo with their son and announced his name - Vayu.