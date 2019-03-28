Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor lock wedding date? Deets inside

New Delhi: One of the most talked about couples of B-Town, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have locked their wedding date, reportedly. The hottest looking duo has been spotted together on multiple occasions but never really spoken about dating each other in public.

According to a report in Spotboye.com, the duo has locked April 19, 2019, as the D-day for the wedding. They have kept the news and other related details under wraps so that it turns out to be a hush-hush affair.

The ones invited to the big fat glamourous wedding include Malaika's BFFs from the industry Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and a few others. Also, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone might be seen making their presence felt.

The two, however, have always brushed aside the rumours of their impending wedding.

Their dating rumours sparked off when both were seated next to each other in a fashion show last year. The pictures went viral on social media, followed by their regular Bandra spotting at various parties and dos.

On the work front, Arjun is busy shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat'. He has changed his look for the movie and will be seen donning a moustache this time.