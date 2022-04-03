हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora arrived back home from hospital with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, actor spotted leaving her house: VIDEO

Malaika Arora was returning home from an event on Saturday home when her car met with a minor accident. The actress was immediately rushed to a hospital and was given medical treatment. 

Malaika Arora arrived back home from hospital with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, actor spotted leaving her house: VIDEO
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has been discharged and got back home from the hospital on Sunday (April 3), after suffering minor injuries in a car accident on Saturday. Several pictures and videos have been circulating on social media on Sunday, featuring her boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor leaving her residence in his car. 

As per TOI reports, Malaika was discharged from hospital on Sunday and arrived back home with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. "She is currently recovering," her sister Amrita Arora told ETimes. 

On Sunday, Arjun Kapoor was papped by the shutterbugs as he was leaving Malaika's place. Take a look at the clip shared by celeb photographer Viral Bhayani on social media:

Malaika's sister Amrita Arora also went to visit her sister's residence to check on her health. She was accompanied by her husband Shakeel Ladak. Amrita too was captured by the mediaperson as she arrived at her sister's place along with her husband and kids. 

 

The incident took place around 4.45 pm near a food-mall on April 2 when Arora was returning to Mumbai from Pune, a police official told PTI. A bus and two cars collided and one of them hit Arora's SUV, he said. The actor was travelling with her driver and bodyguard. 

An MNS leader who was travelling in the same direction took her to Mumbai in his car, the official added. 

