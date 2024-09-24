Advertisement
MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora Attends Father Anil Mehta's Prayer Meet; Arjun Kapoor Makes His Presence Too

Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta's prayer meet along with her.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 11:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Malaika Arora Attends Father Anil Mehta's Prayer Meet; Arjun Kapoor Makes His Presence Too Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Malaika Arora lost her father Anil Mehta by sui use reportedly. The actress was shattered and heartbroken by the sudden death of Anil Mehta. Malaika even shared a note for her late father after his demise and requested the media to respect their privacy. The statement read, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time".

The statement further read," We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, AXL, Duffy and Buddy."

Last evening Malaika was spotted at the prayer meet for her late father Anil Mehta, along with the actress there was her ex-beau Arjun Kapoor who was present too. Arjun stood by Malaika during her tough phase and many lauded him for being a rock-solid guy. Arjun and Malaika have reportedly parted ways after being in a relationship for four years, but the ex-couple hasn't announced their separation officially yet.

Along with Malaika and Arjun, Kareena Kapoor Khan too was present at the prayer meeting to show her solidarity with her BFF. 

