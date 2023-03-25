Malaika Arora Brutally Trolled For Holding Her Breath While Getting Clicked With Arjun Kapoor - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Malaika Arora aced the red carpet at an award function last night in a bold outfit. She posed with beau Arjun Kapoor for the paps as she was leaving the event and trolls caught her. In a video, she seems to be holding her breath to look thinner in the pictures and netizens are disappointed.

Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in his wine-coloured tuxedo, whereas Malaika turned heads in her black backless gown. The couple posed for the cameras after the fashion award show.

Internet was impressed by their outfits but a section of social media also trolled Malaika for holding her breath and sucking in her tummy for pictures. On one hand, netizens flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. On the other hand, many trolled the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress for trying to look thinner in the pictures. The video is going viral on social media now.

One wrote, 'She trying to draw her tummy in real hard. Anyway beautiful,' another one commented, 'Y she’s holding her breath?' 'Kithna peat kich kar rakh rahi hai,' mocked a third one.

Malaika and Arjun were spotted together after a while. The couple has been busy with their individual work. The couple has been together for quite some time now and they never shy away from flaunting their love and affection for each other.