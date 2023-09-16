Malaika Arora Burns Gram With Her Bold Mesmerising Photoshoot In Royal Blue Thigh-High Slit Gown

New Delhi: Expect Malaika Arora to surprise you in ways, one doesn't really expect when it comes to fashion. She can pull off a desi look and turn heads in Western attire with equal elan. Malla recently took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photoshoot looking absolutely an eye-candy in a cobalt blue thigh-high slit gown.

MALAIKA ARORA'S SEXY PHOTOSHOOT

Malaika wore a Deme Love gown by the talented designer Gabriella Demetriades (Arjun Rampal's partner). The stunner was seen flaunting her hourglass figure in the sexy gown. She was all dolled up for the launch of season 3 of Celebfie Cruise With The Stars held in Mumbai.

MALAIKA ARORA'S LOVE LIFE

Malaika'a love life has always been under the scanner. Recently, reports of her and beau Arjun Kapoor's break-up surfaced online after the latter went on a solo trip and posted a few pictures. Netizens started a debate about whether the duo had split. However, looks like it was just plain rumour. Also, Malaika was recently seen attending AP Dhillion's party alone, which further led to the break-up speculation.

Well, Mala and Arjun have been together since 2019. She was earlier married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan but they got divorced in 2016. The couple continues to stay friends and are co-parenting their son, Arhaan Khan.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga Centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym. She recently featured in the song 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa besides making her digital debut with the Disney+ Hotstar show - 'Moving In With Malaika' - where she gave fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations.