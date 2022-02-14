Malaika Arora calls Arjun Kapoor ‘mine’, gives him a tight hug in Valentine’s Day post, Maheep Kapoor reacts: PIC

New Delhi: Reality TV judge Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor are in no mood to hide their love for each other! Malaika took to Instagram to dedicate a post for her bae Arjun on Valentine’s day. The ‘Munni Badnam Hui’ star shared a romantic cosy photo with the ‘Gunday’ actor. Malla can be seen giving Arjun a tight hug with her eyes shut, while Arjun tenderly kisses her on the forehead. The two are in athleisure clothes in a home surrounding. Malaika captioned the mushy photo simply as ‘Mine’ with a red heart emoji.

Check it out:

Arjun’s aunt and ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ fame Maheep Kapoor took to the comment section and dropped two red hearts and one heart eyes emoji. Actor Akshay Kumar’s wife and columnist Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Aww” with a red heart emoji.

While Arjun did not post a photo with his ladylove, he dished out some wisdom related to love on his Instagram stories and shared the quote, “A good couple is two imperfect people refusing to give up on each other."

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor had shut rumours of his split with Malaika Arora with a black and white selfie of himself with her. “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all,” read his caption.

The two had earlier ringed in New Year’s together at the Maldives. Sharing a photo of himself and Malaika, dressed in beachwear and pouting, the actor had wished his followers ‘Happy New Year’ “As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must) We just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead,” read his post.

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 on his birthday and have been going strong despite all the rumours.