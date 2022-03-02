Malaika Arora calls mom Joyce 'backbone of family', Amrita Arora wishes with throwback pic

MUMBAI: Actress Malaika Arora's social media game is on point. The B-Town diva never misses to share updates from her day-to-day life. On Thursday, she penned an adorable note for her mother Joyce Arora, wishing her on her birthday.

Malaika dropped a photo with her mom that shows the two posing for a selfie. As Joyce took the selfie, Malaika struck a super-cool pose with a pout. The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl was dressed in a blue-and-white tie-and-dye monokini. Malaika's birthday wish read, "Arora family backbone…Our Momsy. Happy birthday, Joyce Arora… Love you… ps( and the coolest of them all)."

Maheep Kapoor dropped a "Happy birthday" message and tagged Joyce Arora. Maheep's husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday, Joyce."

Twinkle Khanna reacted with a red heart emoji. Malaika's BBF, actress Karisma Kapoor has also sent her best wishes to "aunty Joyce". Director-choreographer Farah Khan has also left a message for her "darling Joyce".

Bhavana Pandey wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest @joycearora. lots of love." Actor Rahul Khanna wrote, "Happy birthday."

Sikander Kher wrote, "Happy birthday."

Malaika's sister Amrita Arora, too, shared a heartwarming wish for her 'birth giver' on her Instagram handle. "Happy birthday birth giver There is no one like you mama ... you are loved more than you can imagine my crazy ol lady ! Hahahaha! I love you @joycearora," she posted. Amrita also shared a throwback picture in which the sister duo can be seen sharing smiles with each other.

Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Khan Pataudi wished Joyce in the comments section.

Malaika and Amrita share a close bond with their mother. The duo is often spotted spending time at their mother's place, enjoying Sunday lunches with her.

Live TV