Malaika Arora dances the night away with her BFFs, video goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Popular B-Town celebrity Malaika Arora spent quality time with her favourite girl gang ahead of Christmas. Malla, as she is fondly called by her close buddies looked fab in a red shift dress. She danced the night away and grooved to popular tracks.

Malaika let her hair down along with her girl gang comprising Seema Khan, sister Amrita Arora, and few others. What looks like a pre-Christmas party, got the besties together. Their dance video went viral on social media after it was shared as an Insta story.

A fan club shared it on Instagram. Watch it here:

A few days back, Malaika visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. She shared her pictures from the divine place and looked breathtaking in traditional wear.

Malaika is a fitness freak and has an hourglass figure at 46. The glam diva runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind, and soul balanced.

Her personal life often makes headlines. The stunner is currently in a relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.