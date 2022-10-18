Malaika Arora dolls up for Lakme Fashion Week in a bodyfitted skirt with bralette, her HOT dance goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Model-actress Malaika Arora is a diva who has defied age and like how! The stunner recently walked the ramp for Limerick Lakme Fashion Week looking like a fashion goddess. She wore a body -fitted skirt with a bralette top over a cape-like long robe in peacock blue-green motifs.

Malaika Arora broke the internet with her hotness and dance moves, sharing her look for the ramp show. She captioned the post: Loved walking for @limerickofficial at the FDCI x Lakme fashion week.

Drawing inspiration from miniature paintings from our country’s vast reserves of artistic opulence, Abirr and Nanki presented this artistic collection called ‘Artopia’.

Fans were smitten with her look and the ways he pulled off her entire attire, looking sexy at 47.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public.

On the work front, Malaika reportedly is all set to become an author. She will soon write her debut book which is going to be all about nutrition. The favourite TV show judge will be sharing her wellness tips in the book.

Malaika is majorly into fitness and health. She runs a yoga centre named Diva Studio and often shares inspiring posts on social media about holistic living.