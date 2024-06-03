Malaika Arora Drops Cryptic Post Amid Break-Up Rumours With Arjun Kapoor, Says 'Do It Twice And...'

New Delhi: A few days back, headlines about the alleged break-up of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had hogged attention. However, the yoga enthusiast's manager denied all such reports. Now, the stunner shared a cryptic post on Instagram reading: "When they say you can't do it, do it twice and take pics."

Malaika-Arjun Kapoor Break-Up

Interestingly, a day back, Arjun Kapoor also dropped a cryptic post on his Instagram Story, reading, "We have two choices in life. We can be prisoners of our past or explorers of future possibilities." Take a look here:

After reports about Malaika and Arjun's break-up caught attention all over social media, Malaika's manager reacted to the rumours while talking to India Today. When asked about the break-up, the manager was quoted as saying, "No no, all rumours."

Malaika Arora's Love Life

Malaika'a love life has always been under the scanner. Malla and Arjun made their relationship official back in 2018. She was earlier married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan but they got divorced in 2016. The couple continues to stay friends and are co-parenting their son, Arhaan Khan.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga Centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym. She also made her digital debut last year with the Disney+ Hotstar show - 'Moving In With Malaika' - where she gave fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations.