topStoriesenglish2614996
NewsLifestylePeople
MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora Drops Semi-Nude Pic Of Beau Arjun Kapoor, Photo Creates Stir Online

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a semi-nude photo of boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The picture has garnered a mixed reaction from the audience.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Malaika Arora Drops Semi-Nude Pic Of Beau Arjun Kapoor, Photo Creates Stir Online

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrity couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for past several years. The duo never shy away from indulging in social media PDA. From exchanging banters on social media to sharing mushy photos and videos with each other, Malaika and Arjun often dish out major couple goals. 

On Sunday, Malaika surprised her fans by sharing a picture of her beau Arjun, relaxing on a couch. However, her photo left viewers in shock as Arjun was seen posing with 'no clothes on' and hiding his modesty with a cushion. "My very own lazy boy," Malaika captioned the post, adding the hashtag 'iykyk'.

Arjun Kapoor

In no time, the picture went viral and garnered netizens' reactions.

"Hahaha what," a social media user commented.

"He is a thirst trap," a fan commented.

However, a few users trolled the actor for sharing this bold picture of Arjun.

One user wrote on Reddit, “Why is she showing this to us? We don’t want to see a naked Arjun. We can barely tolerate a clothed one." 

Another one said, "I am not witty enough, but this is so tacky to me." 

A third user asked, "Was she drunk when she posted this on her public account?" 

"It"s shameful," a fourth user said.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma.He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Malaika, on the other hand, recently featured in the song 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?