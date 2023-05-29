Malaika Arora Drops Semi-Nude Pic Of Beau Arjun Kapoor, Photo Creates Stir Online

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrity couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for past several years. The duo never shy away from indulging in social media PDA. From exchanging banters on social media to sharing mushy photos and videos with each other, Malaika and Arjun often dish out major couple goals.

On Sunday, Malaika surprised her fans by sharing a picture of her beau Arjun, relaxing on a couch. However, her photo left viewers in shock as Arjun was seen posing with 'no clothes on' and hiding his modesty with a cushion. "My very own lazy boy," Malaika captioned the post, adding the hashtag 'iykyk'.

In no time, the picture went viral and garnered netizens' reactions.

"Hahaha what," a social media user commented.

"He is a thirst trap," a fan commented.

However, a few users trolled the actor for sharing this bold picture of Arjun.

One user wrote on Reddit, “Why is she showing this to us? We don’t want to see a naked Arjun. We can barely tolerate a clothed one."

Another one said, "I am not witty enough, but this is so tacky to me."

A third user asked, "Was she drunk when she posted this on her public account?"

"It"s shameful," a fourth user said.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma.He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Malaika, on the other hand, recently featured in the song 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa.