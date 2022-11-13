Malaika Arora enjoys romantic dinner date with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, couple twins in black: Video

NEW DELHI: Tinsel town's hottest couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are lately hitting headlines for their marriage rumours. Buzz is strong that the duo has been considering taking things to next level and getting hitched. Recently, it was also rumoured that they have exchanged the rings secretely. However, there is no official confirmation of it yet.

The adorable couple was clicked on an intimate dinner date at a plush restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra, last night. Both Malaika and Arjun were dressed stylishly and twinned in black. While Arjun was dressed in a black shirt and denim, Malaika was seen in a low plunging neckline top which she wore with black leather pants and a blazer. She also wore a statement neckpiece. Like a doting boyfriend, Arjun held the car door open as Malaika went inside.

A diva that she truly is, Malaika is not only blessed with an hourglass figure, but also glowing, soft skin. Even at the age of 48, Malaika Arora can give young Bollywood divas a run for their money.

Speaking about her personal life, Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The duo was married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. Arbaaz and Malaika are parents to a 20-year-old son named Arhaan. He went abroad for higher studies last year. Arbaaz is currently rumoured to be dating Italian model actress Giorgia Andriani.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer', alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

She is now all set to foray into the OTT space with Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming show 'Moving In With Malaika'. According to the streaming platform, the show is set to give fans access to Malaika's past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations. Releasing from 5th December onwards this exciting series produced by Banijay Asia will also see guest appearances from her friends and family as they spill the tea on her. The actress stated that with the show she wants to break the barrier between her and her fans.