Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, ex-husband Arbaaz Khan come together, receive son Arhaan Khan at airport with warm hug

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Former Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, who got separated after 19-years of their marriage, reunited for a brief period of time as they received their son Arhaan Khan at Mumbai airport. Both Malaika and Arbaaz greeted their son, who's studying at a college abroad and has returned for a winter break, with a hug. 

Several videos and photos of the former couple meeting at the airport found their way to the internet and have gone viral.

For the unversed, Arhaan had gone abroad for his education in August. Malaika even posted an emotional note on social media while bidding farewell to the 18-year-old.

"As we both embark on a new and unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences ...all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings and fly and soar and live all your dreams ....miss you already," she wrote.

After 19-year-long marriage, Arhaan's parents Malaika and Arbaaz had called it quits back in 2017. While Malaika is currently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz is in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1998. However, the duo headed to splitsville in 2017 citing compatibility issues. Arhaan Khan was born to the couple in 2002. His custody was with his mother after his parents' divorce. He left the country in August this year after taking a gap year, for his higher studies. Malaika has been posting about him and often talks about how much she misses him.

On Arhaan’s 19th birthday last month, Malaika shared a picture of him and wrote, "My birthday boy. I miss you loads."

