NEW DELHI: Actress and B-Town diva Malaika Arora is the reigning queen of the tinsle town when it comes to exudess hotness with her stylish appearances, there is no one even close to her. The actress often grabs eyeballs with her sensuous dressing sense and killer outfits. On Wednesday, the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl turned showstopper and walked the ramp for an event in Delhi. The actress donned an embellished sheer black gown that came with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.

The actress took to social media and shared a glimpse of her look with her fans. She had kept her hair open and accessorised her look with a necklace and matching stilettos. Her makeup was dusky with nude lips and smokey eyes. Needless to say, she looked absolutely gorgeous and managed to made her fans skip their breath.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's photos

A few days back, Maliaka and her beau Arjun Kapoor left for Paris to celebrate the latter's birthday. From posing in front of the Eiffel tower to savouring the best of Parisian food, the couple made sure to check everything off on their list! The actress made sure to share some stunning pics from their vacation, that left her fans amused.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public.

The stunner runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

MALAIKA ARORA-ARJUN KAPOOR TO TE THE KNOT THIS YEAR?

A Bollywood Life report in March this year said that the duo is planning to take their relationship further and get married by the end of this year. "Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most likely do a winter wedding in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun both love winter weather and so they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding among friends and family."

However, there is no confirmation from the either side.