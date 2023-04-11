Malaika Arora Faces Awkward Moment As Ritesh Sidhwani Holds Her Hand Mistaking For His Wife, Video Goes Viral - Watch

New Delhi: Malaika Arora is a pap-favourite celebrity. Whatever she does, wherever she goes - the cams follow and well, why not. After all the stunner sure is a head-turner. She was recently spotted exiting a party and was accompanied by producer Ritesh Sidhwani and his wife Dolly at the gate. Just when they were making an exit, Ritesh, who was on call, unintentionally mistook Malaika for his wife.

Malaika was in an awkward spot when the producer held her hand thinking it was his wife Dolly but soon realised it and reached out for wife. The funny moment was captured by the paps and the video was shared on social media. Many reacted to it and dropped comments. The trio managed to keep a straight face and not react until the cams were clicking them.

Malaika wore a sexy satin kaftan-style maxi dress with a thigh-high slit. It had a cape drape flowing over one shoulder.

On the personal front, Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The duo is often seen hanging out together in the city or jetting off to an exotic locale for a vacation. A few days back, she was seen with her beau Arjun Kapoor at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga Centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in her reality TV show, Moving in with Malaika, which streamed on Disney+Hotstar. She also appeared in a music video, Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa, recently.