Malaika Arora FINALLY Breaks Silence On Her Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor, Says 'No No...'

New Delhi: Malaika Arora is again in the news, once again for her relationship with beau Arjun Kapoor. The actress' manager has confirmed that she is still dating Arjun and the rumours claiming they have parted ways are false. She told India Today, "No no. All rumours."

Earlier, a report by news agency IANS claimed their breakup and said, "Going by Arjun’s body language and how he is right now, it has happened. They have been dating for so long; hence, it has been very peaceful, dignified, and respectful. Malaika and Arjun are still amicable with each other."

Rumours of these two separating is one of the most heard up ones, its almost like social media is obsessed with their relationship, loves them too and also keeps track at their romance! A minor setback and the reports claiming their break up starts pouring in.

To all of this social media trolling and rumours, Malaika has said, "Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega. Every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit."