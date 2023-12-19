Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In Sizzling Red Saree, Leaving Fans Gasping For Breath

New Delhi: B-Town's Chaiya Chaiya girl Malaika Arora is one of the best-dressed celebrities in the tinsel villa. The actress-model and famous television personality never disappoints when establishing trends and turning heads. Malla recently posed for the paps in a stunning red saree and fans are in love.

In the now-viral video, Malaika can be seen dressed in a bright red saree paired with a plunging shimmery red blouse. The actress accessorised her look with red lip colour and a beautiful neckpiece. She posed for the paps looking like a dream. The actress has also dropped her GRWM video for the red-hot look and this has taken over the internet.

Malaika is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry, she turns heads with her appearances and bold outfits almost everyday, even her gym looks grab eyeballs often. Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emoji. Many of her celeb pals including Farah Khan and Orry too dropped compliments in the comment section. One social media user wrote, "Oye Hoye," "Oh my my," commented another one.

This is not the first time Malaika has made headlines for her looks, she is one of the most fashionable and stunning actresses in the industry today. She is very active on social media and keeps dropping bombshell pictures of herself. She is often snapped by the paps on her way to the gym and fans feel very inspired by both, her dedication towards fitness and gym looks.