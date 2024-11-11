Advertisement
MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora Gets Age-Shamed For Wearing A Revealing Outfit At Her Latest Appearance Along With Son Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora gets shamed for wearing a bold outfit as she steps out with her son at a recent event.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Malaika Arora Gets Age-Shamed For Wearing A Revealing Outfit At Her Latest Appearance Along With Son Arhaan Khan Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Malaika Arora, known for her bold fashion choices, faced age-shaming comments recently after wearing a revealing outfit at a public appearance. Despite receiving praise for her style and fitness, some online trolls criticized her attire, suggesting it wasn’t “appropriate” for her age. The former actress was seen wearing a bralette paired with denims and gave chic goals, but like always she faced trolling and many dug out her recent breakup with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor too.

Malaika was seen attending an event held in Mumbai along with her son Arhaan, and her outfit became the talking point. Many questioned her outfit choice as she was along with her son. 

Watch the video of Malaika Arora being age-shamed for the choice of her clothes.

One user commented, "How she is dressed with her kids". Another user said," Who dresses like a skank with kids".  One more user commented," She doesn't even know how to dress in front of her kid, Shame on you".

Malaika, however, has often spoken out about body positivity, embracing one’s individuality, and disregarding societal judgments on age or appearance. She has repeatedly encouraged people to focus on self-confidence and self-expression, regardless of criticism. This latest incident highlights the ongoing issue of ageism and how women, particularly in the entertainment industry, are often unfairly judged for their personal choices.

