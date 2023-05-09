topStoriesenglish2605300
NewsLifestylePeople
MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora Goes Bohemian In Latest Photoshoot, Gives Perfect Style Inspo For Vacay Outfits- Pics

Malaika Arora gave perfect summer vibes in cool and trendy dresses as she slayed in a photoshoot for a travel magazine.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 09:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Malaika Arora Goes Bohemian In Latest Photoshoot, Gives Perfect Style Inspo For Vacay Outfits- Pics

New Delhi: Malaika Arora is an actress and dancer who needs no introduction. Be it her looks, her fitness levels or her dance, she never fails to amaze her fans. Now as summers are approaching, the diva did a photoshoot with a travel magazine and treated her fans and admirers with some breathtaking looks that give breezy vibes in this hot weather. 

Sharing a string of pictures on Instagram in collaboration with the magazine, Malaika gave all the ladies out there, a style inspo for their summer vacation. Let’s check out her looks-

1. Flowery off-Shoulder dress with head scarf

2. Vibrant red dress with plunging neckline

3. Green and yellow outfit with a thigh-high slit

4. Floral tulle dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Travel Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video ‘Tera Ki Khayal’ with Guru Randhawa. She was also seen in her debut show ‘Moving In With Malaika’ which gave her fans an insight into her personal life. Apart from this, Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.  

On the personal front, Malaika has been in relationship with Arjun Kapoor for quite sometime now. The two often go out on vacations at exotic destinations together and share photos with each other on social media. Recently, they had gone on a trip to Berlin and Austria. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!