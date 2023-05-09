Malaika Arora Goes Bohemian In Latest Photoshoot, Gives Perfect Style Inspo For Vacay Outfits- Pics

New Delhi: Malaika Arora is an actress and dancer who needs no introduction. Be it her looks, her fitness levels or her dance, she never fails to amaze her fans. Now as summers are approaching, the diva did a photoshoot with a travel magazine and treated her fans and admirers with some breathtaking looks that give breezy vibes in this hot weather.

Sharing a string of pictures on Instagram in collaboration with the magazine, Malaika gave all the ladies out there, a style inspo for their summer vacation. Let’s check out her looks-

1. Flowery off-Shoulder dress with head scarf

2. Vibrant red dress with plunging neckline

3. Green and yellow outfit with a thigh-high slit

4. Floral tulle dress

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video ‘Tera Ki Khayal’ with Guru Randhawa. She was also seen in her debut show ‘Moving In With Malaika’ which gave her fans an insight into her personal life. Apart from this, Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

On the personal front, Malaika has been in relationship with Arjun Kapoor for quite sometime now. The two often go out on vacations at exotic destinations together and share photos with each other on social media. Recently, they had gone on a trip to Berlin and Austria.