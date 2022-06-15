NEW DELHI: The OG Bollywood Diva, Malaika Arora stays in the headlines for her ultimate fashion and sassy pictures. Her fitness, outfits, vacations, shows, relationship, everything is worth watching and here we are with the most latest update of her classy closet. The 'Chaiya Chaiyya' actress is slaying in the silver shimmery dress in her latest photoshoot and the pictures have taken over the internet.

Malaika's stylist Maneka Hari Singhani has shared the latest glam look of the actress and fans are going gaga over it. Malla looks ravishing in the sparkly silver dress with a side slit. The actress paired her exquisite dress with a pair of gorgeous earrings and left the hair open with mild curls. She also wore a pair of dazzling rings to balance the look. Sleeves of the outfit are quite eye-catching as it is cut in one and a long one in the other hand. The outfit by designer Yousef Al Jasmi costs $3,500 i.e. Rs. 2,73,090.

Fans are loving this look of the actress and have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Also, one user commented, "Ufff..." whereas the other one quoted, "Beautiful gallery" followed by a red heart.

This is not the first time that Malla has donned in a shimmery dress, infact, sparkle is her thing. She often slays in sparkly, shimmery dresses often when she steps out for her girls night, dinners or parties.

Malaika was recently in Turkey for her vacay and was blessing our feeds with fresh pictures of herself having fun everyday.

Bollywood's 'Munni' often makes headlines for her love relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The two are quite adorable together and have been dating for years.

Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. However, the duo headed for divorce in 2016 after being together for 18 years. The former couple continues to share cordial terms and co-parent their son - Arhaan.

Live TV