Malaika Arora Grabs Eyeballs In Plunging Tube Top, Blazer At 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' Screening

New Delhi: Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ on Tuesday hoisted a special screening of the film where several B-town celebs marked their presence. Many big shots of Bollywood attended the screening including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others. One of the celebs whose 'OOTN' turned heads at the premiere was none other than the fashion diva Malaika Arora.

Malaika looked stunning at the screening of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.' The diva, who never fails to impress with her fashion choices, was seen dressed in a black ensemble at the movie screening accompanied by her son.





Malaika stepped on the red carpet of the special screening wearing a plunging tube top paired with an oversized blazer and pants giving out major boss lady vibes. Malla's son Arhaan, who is currently studying abroad, was seen wearing an all-white ensemble. Fans flooded the comment section of paps videos with fire and heart-eye emojis. Some of the netizens even called the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress 'Hottest of them all.'

This is not the first time Malaika has made headlines for her looks, she is one of the most fashionable and stunning actresses in the industry today. She is very active on social media and keeps dropping bombshell pictures of herself. She is often snapped by the paps on her way to the gym and fans feel very inspired by both, her dedication towards fitness and gym looks.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

The movie's trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.