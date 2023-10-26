Malaika Arora Grabs Eyeballs, Spotted With Huge Black Bruise On Leg, Watch Video

NEW DELHI: B-Town diva and famous television personality Malaika Arora often captures the spotlight for her stunning appearances and impeccable fashion statements. On Thursday, the glam girl was spotted in Mumbai in athleisure wear as she decided to pamper herself at a salon.

The model-actress, who is known to make heads turn for her stylish appearances, once again captured the spotlight. However, this time, she left her fans and well-wishers worries after her latest outing. Malaika was spotted with a big black injury on her right leg while she stepped inside the salon. The actress was seen trying to hide the bruise from the camerapersons who clicked her.

The now-viral videos show her stepping out of her car and rushing inside the salon in Khar. The diva tried to pull her shorts to hide the mark, however, it was unmissable. In fact, Malaika did not wait to pose for the shutterbugs.

Soon after the videos surfaced on social media, fans expressed concern for Malaika in the comments section of the posts. On the other hand, some users said she could have worn a pant instead of shorts if she wanted to hide it. Some also called it a 'birth mark'.

"She could have covered it rather than wearing shorts," a user commented.

Malaika Arora recently turned a year older as she celebrated her 48th birthday with actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and her close pals in Dubai. She also received a romantic birthday wish from Arjun. Arjun took to social media to share a mushy picture with Malaika addressing her as 'baby'.



No wonder, Arjun's wish for the gorgeous lady caught everyone’s attention as the duo has been hitting headlines for buzz about their love life. Recent reports suggested that the couple has parted ways after dating for a few years. However, amidst the break-up rumours, Malaika and Arjun have been papped together several times, seemingly in a bid to stop the buzz over their relationship.