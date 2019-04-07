हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora grooves to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' on World Health Day

On the occasion of World Health Day on Sunday, actress Malaika Arora gave a sweet dose of nostalgia and fitness goals to her fans by dancing on her hit song "Chaiyya Chaiyya".

Malaika Arora grooves to &#039;Chaiyya Chaiyya&#039; on World Health Day

Mumbai: On the occasion of World Health Day on Sunday, actress Malaika Arora gave a sweet dose of nostalgia and fitness goals to her fans by dancing on her hit song "Chaiyya Chaiyya".

The 45-year-old fitness enthusiast took to Instagram to share a video of her workout session with her yoga studio's team.

"On World Health Day, I got my entire team at Diva Yoga to dance on 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' with me, and just have some fun. Thank you my team," Malaika wrote along with the video in which she flaunts her "Chaiyya Chaiyya" signature moves, refreshing memories of how she and Shah Rukh Khan danced atop a train in "Dil Se".

Malaika stepped into the business of fitness earlier this year by opening her yoga studio called Diva Yoga. Fitness is a way of life for the mother of one.

"It is like my oxygen! Nothing else is truly yours than your own body, and there is no substitute for a healthy body. I would urge everyone to stay fit and invest at least 30 minutes each for staying fit. It doesn't take much," she said.

Tags:
Malaika Arorachaiyya chaiyyaDil seWorld Health Day
Next
Story

Guneet Monga, Suriya hold puja for 'Suriya 38'

Must Watch

PT1M52S

5W1H: BJP to release manifesto tomorrow for Lok Sabha Elections 2019