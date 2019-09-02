Malaika Arora hits the refresh button, inspires to stay fit through yoga—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's hot and happening celebrity Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast. Through her Instagram, the gorgeous beauty keeps inspiring everyone to not laze around and stay fit.

She has a solid social media presence and has around 9.6 million followers on Instagram alone. The stunner is an avid user of the medium and keeps sharing her yoga and gym posts giving us major fitness goals.

In her recent post, Malla can be seen hitting the refresh button and practices yoga and exercise in the video. Her caption reads New week, new month, new goals! Today is the day I hit the refresh button!

Can I breathe in my past experiences and show gratitude to them by pledging to move forward to newer possibilities?

I urge you to take this pledge and leap into a brighter future with me! How do you intend to make the most of this day? #MalaikasMondayMotivation #MindfulnessWithMalaika #DivaYoga

@sarvesh_shashi @thedivayoga @sarvayogastudios

The glam diva runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.