Malaika Arora Hogs Limelight In A Deep-Cut Backless Black Gown, Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure - Watch

New Delhi: Malaika Arora never really disappoints with her fashion choices. Be it gowns, evening wear or stunning ethnic style - Malla pulls off each outfit with elan. She recently turned heads at an event in Dubai looking simply stunning in a deep-cut backless black fishcut gown. The evening gown had a silver floral print on it and Malaika looked ravishing walking in that gorgeous piece.

Popular celebrity pap Viral Bhayani shared the videos from the event online and many commented on it. Malaika rocked the sexy outfit like a true blue diva. He wrote in the caption: #malaikaarora at the most glamorous real eestate launch in Dubai. @danubeproperties @rizwan.sajan #FashionzByDanube

A few days back, Malaika Arora and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor headed for a brief holiday and shared pictures of their vacay. The sneak-peek into their exotic vacation went viral on social media.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. She was seen in Moving In With Malaika - a show which gave fans an exclusive insight into her personal life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Malla on her show did talk about dating a younger man.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

