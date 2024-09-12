Malaika Arora Holds Her Tears As She Walks Along With Her Mom For The Last Rites Of Her Father

Mumbai: Malaika Arora was seen being her mom Joyce's strong support as she was walking along with her for the last rites of her father Anil Mehta. In the video, you can see her mother breaking down over the loss of her husband, while Malaika holds her tears as she donned sunglasses to avoid getting papped. But her facial expression was captured when she was trying hard to hold back her tears to roll down. Malaika was seen escorting her mom Joycee and her son Arhaan Khan for the last rites.

Watch the video of Malaika Arora escorting her mom Joyce for the last rites of her father Anil Mehta

Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan was seen consoling his mom and supporting her in this tough time. Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan with his wife Sshura Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and many others reached the venue for the last rites of Anil Mehta.

Malaika Arora shared post her late father calls him her best friend

Malaika who is devasted by the sudden death of her father shared an emotional post for him where she called him her best grandfather and her best friend, even requesting the media and well-wishers for privacy in the tough time.