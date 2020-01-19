Malaika Arora is having the best time of her life in Morocco. Here's proof

New Delhi: Away from the hustle-bustle of Mumbai, Malaika Arora has flown to Marrakesh, Morocco, and is having the best time of her life. Yes, we have proof. She gave a glimpse from her trip on Instagram and trust us when we say the pictures will make you go green with envy.

In the latest picture posted by Malaika, she stuns in a white crochet outfit, which she has paired with black stockings and matching boots. She poses cheerfully on a bike and captioned the picture as, "My weekend ride."

Isn't Malaika's weekend better than ours?

Here are some more pictures from Malaika's weekend rendezvous.

Malaika has checked into Morocco with her girlfriends and wherever they go, they have a blast.

This is Malaika's second trip in a month. She spent New Year's in Goa with her family and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. To wish everyone on New Year, Malaika chose to post a picture of herself kissing Arjun on his cheek and wrote, "Sun, star, light, happiness... 2020."

Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a son named Arhaan.

On the work front, Malaika keeps herself busy with reality shows, where she features as a co-judge. She has some of the top dance sequences to her credits. She also runs a yoga studio and a fashion label.