Malaika Arora kisses beau Arjun Kapoor in this romantic photo, welcome New Year together, see pics

NEW DELHI: B-Town couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are painting the town rent with their mushy romance. One of the most talked about couples from the tinsel town, the duo recently jetted out of Mumbai along with celebrity couples Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta and Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra, and rang in the New Year together. Malaika took to social media and shared glimpses from the celebrations, one featuring a group click and another where she is seen kissing her actor-beau.



The internet-breaking monochromatic photo is from their exotic vacation in Rajasthan. In the photo, Malaika is seen planting a kiss on her boyfriend's cheek. Captioning the photo, she wrote, "Hello 2023 …. Love n light."

Soon after the photo surfaced on the web, netizens trolled them and dropped some nasty comments on her post. However, a few hailed the couple and wished them good luck.



Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for a few years, and often grab the eyeballs for their social media PDA and dinner outings. They made their relationship official in 2019 when Malaika dedicated a romantic birthday post to Arjun. Recently, an entertainment portal claimed that Malaika and Arjun are claiming their first child together. However, Arjun took to social media and blast the reports calling them 'baseless'.



Meanwhile, Malaika is currently starring in her reality show, Moving In With Malaika, on Disney+ Hotstar. Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh among others have marked their presence on the show.

Arjun will be next seen in Kuttey with Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma and Radhika Madan. The film, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, is set to release on January 13, 2023.

