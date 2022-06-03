हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhuri Dixit

Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani ace Jiggle Jiggle trend, send fans in tizzy with sexy moves

The 'Jiggle Jiggle' dance challenge has caught everyone’s fancy these days. This dance trend has taken the internet by storm. 

Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani ace Jiggle Jiggle trend, send fans in tizzy with sexy moves
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: It's tough not to follow the latest trends, especially when it comes to dance. Over the last few weeks, it's next to impossible to get Louis Theroux's voice out of your head as his catchy 'jiggle jiggle' rap has been featured in innumerable reels that feature some of the most famous celebrities out there. Seeing its popularity rise owing to the cast of Riverdale, who set up the hook step, 'Jiggle Jiggle' is the 'it' song at the moment on Instagram Reels. 

Be it in metros, buses, the road, a vanity van or their cosy bedroom, business tycoons, actors, sport stars, everyone has hopped on to the dance challenge that's taken the internet by storm.  With Shakira acing the trend on 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon, fans have gone gaga watching their favourite actresses from Bollywood shake a leg as well.

Here's a sneak peak of some of the very best. They'll not only bring an instant smile to your face, but make you want to get on the 'Jingle Jingle' wagon if you haven't.

Deepika Padukone
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Disha Patani
Malaika Arora
Mrunal Thakur
Nagma Mirajkar

And it isn't just these superstars but the likes of celebs such as Ahsaas Channa, Manav Chabbra, Boat's founder Aman Gupta, Sonali Bendra Munmum Dutta, Anam Mirza who were seen enjoying the trends.

Which one is the best and whose reel did you enjoy the most? We'd love to know.

