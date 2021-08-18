Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar back with Livon MTV Supermodel of the Year Season 2

New Delhi: Livon MTV Supermodel of the Year Season 2 is all set to raise the bar with Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar as the judges of the show.

It’s an impressive repertoire of young, eclectic, and innovative designers such as Bloni, Vaishali S, Verandah, Esse, Melodrama, Papa don’t preach, Abhishek studio & Virsheté etc.

The show is back with a bold new theme – ‘Unapologetically You’, which will make you ‘comfortable in your skin.’ The new ‘glam’ will give India its next Supermodel who will be unapologetically herself. MTV Supermodel of the Year S2 through its theme – Unapologetically You urges the audience to own that very bold attitude and make a statement on how, despite the criticism one receives on any aspect of their life, one should lead a life of one’s choice and be unapologetic about who they are and what they stand for.





Commenting on the launch of the show, Malaika Arora said, “In today’s ever-evolving world, what truly sets you apart from the crowd is your individuality. Being unabashedly confident in the fabric of who you are is a magnetic quality every aspiring supermodel can utilize to transform into a showstopper. This season, it’s all about embracing yourself and conquering the ramp by being unapologetically you! Our stunning divas are ready to give a fierce competition and dazzle it up on the screen, in their own unique ways.”



Milind Soman also said, “Over the years, I’ve learnt that authenticity is the greatest marker for your success. It takes a courageous, self-assured mind to accept and embrace who you are and that’s precisely what we’re looking for this season of MTV Supermodel of the Year. With the modelling industry becoming edgier and bolder each passing season, we’re so happy to witness some emboldened young models gearing up to make their mark on the feisty and sizzling modelling world -Unapologetically!”

Anusha Dandekar expressed, “Fashion is the Best way to artistically express your distinctive personality, without ever having to speak a word... it gives you a different mood, feel, confidence & character. Being unapologetically and authentically you through your style and personality is a models greatest superpower! Also being able to adjust into a style and your surroundings; that are otherwise outside the box for you & making it your own is also such a super skill! Everything you do will just look and photograph better! This season is all about focus, opening up, breaking boundaries and building courage by just being you! With the latest season of supermodel, audiences should expect powerful, strong, unapologetically talented supermodels pushing themselves to places they have never been and thriving! Diversity, Talent and a whole lot of Super Gorgeous, like you’ve never before!”



Inspiring the youth to be “unapologetically you”, this season will skew towards being ‘contemporary’ with high octane and hyper current digital engagement delivered through mini vlogs, behind the scenes, reels, and nuggets on the lifestyles of the contestants along with the judges, giving a parallel story to the format. Every episode will be an academic interpretation of the modelling world resulting into mini fashion weeks featuring a designer via thematic ramp walks. Breaking stereotypes of a usual TV show, MTV Supermodel of the Year S2 will be a true Fashion Carnival that will celebrate individualism and style.



MTV is raising the heat starting from August 22 on every Sunday at 7 pm with its bold and fearless fashion reality show, Livon MTV Supermodel of the Year Season 2.