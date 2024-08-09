Malaika Arora Once Again Goes Cryptic Amid Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor, ‘Make Your Own Rules’

Mumbai: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's breakup rumours have been doing the rounds for quite a time now. Like earlier this time neither Arjun nor Maliaka came out and quashed their breakup rumours and this only hints that the couple have parted ways. Malaika and Arjun have been posting cryptic posts ever since their breakup rumours and now once again Maliaka's post has gone viral where fans feel that she is seemingly reacting to her separation rumours with the Singam Again actor Arjun Kapoor.

In her latest Instagram stories, Malaika spoke about making your own rules in life, "Balance is the key, in everything you do. Dance all night long and practice yoga the next day. Drink wine but don’t forget your green juice. Eat chocolate when your heart wants it and kale salad when your body needs it. Wear high heels on Saturday and walk barefoot on Sunday. Live high and low. Move and stay still. Embrace all sides of who you are".

The post further read,"Be brave, bold, spontaneous and loud and let that complement your abilities and find silence, patience, modesty and peace. Aim for balance. Make your own rules and follow your own path. Don’t let anyone tell you how to live according to theirs".

Arjun and Malaika were in a relationship for 4 years and just a few years ago the couple made their relationship official. After the official announcement, the couple often faced trolling and many times they both gave it back. Malaika was badly age-shamed for being in love with a younger man.

Was Arjun Kapoor's non-commitment over marriage the reason behind their breakup?

As per reports in Zoom Malaika Arora was keen to settle down with Arjun Kapoor, but the actor wasn't ready for marriage commitment and hence they both chose to part ways as the former actress wanted to make her relationship with him legal. Lately, Arjun and Malaika crossed paths at the event but ignored to greet each other and many thought that they were seemingly confirming their breakup.

