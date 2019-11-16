Malaika Arora oozes oomph in a red dress with plunging neckline—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is ageing like fine wine and is often in the limelight due to her insanely good looks and alluring outfits. The stunner is hailed as the fashion icon of the industry and never shies away from experimenting with her outfits. Be it exuding boss lady vibes in a simple white shirt and olive trousers, or spilling her 'desi' charm in a saree, Malla is a treat to look at.

She is a rage on social media and has over 10 million followers on Instagram. Her pics are often going viral, thanks to her huge army of fans.

Malaika looks ravishing in a red dress with plunging neckline in her latest Instagram posts.

She completes the look with a bold red lipstick, golden eyeshadow and a statement neckpiece.

Check out her pics here:

Malaika's personal life is often under the scanner owing to her alleged relationship with the handsome Arjun Kapoor. The two have never 'officially' admitted to dating each other, but their frequent outings, love-filled posts and social media PDA speaks volumes.

Time and again, reports of the two planning to tie the knot have also surfaced.

Only recently, her statement about the 'dream wedding' added fuel to the marriage rumours.

Will the wedding bells ring soon? Time shall reveal!