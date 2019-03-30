Malaika Arora raises the heat in a multi-coloured bikini- See pic

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful Malaika Arora is holidaying in the exotic Maldives along with her girl gang. The actress, who is quite popular on social media because of her smoldering posts, took to social media to share some glimpses from her holiday!

Check out Malaika's latest picture in a multi-coloured bikini:

The actress is an inspiration for all the women in their forties. Being a fitness freak, Malaika visits the gym regularly.

Malaika is a pure delight for the paparazzi as she always greets them with a smile and is usually seen in stylish gym wear.

On the personal front, Malaika is happily dating Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor and their Even though the two have not made their relationship official, their joint appearances have proved that there is certainly more than what meets the eye. If reports are to be trusted, Arjun and Malaika will take the plunge on April 19 in a private ceremony. However, Boney Kapoor blatantly denied any such rumours.